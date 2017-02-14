Tuesday's much anticipated NCIS: New Orleans/NCIS crossover features, as you know, NCIS characters Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Agent McGee (Sean Murray) down in New Orleans.

We also know their expedition down South -- in which they're working to help retrieve a Homeland Security playbook that lays out potential terrorist scenarios -- will show a little bit of friction between Torres and Agent Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito), and that we'll see the reemergence of the mysterious Eva Azarova (Cassidy Freeman). What we didn't know is that one of the agents has been snatched by some bad guys -- putting a huge damper on the Mardi Gras celebrations, we imagine -- and is being used as a bartering tool to get that shady Eva back.

NCIS, NCIS New Orleans crossover: Maren Morris, Gregorio's secrets and the return of Eva

Check out the clip above, wherein the probably very homesick agent tries to provide Agent Pride (Scott Bakula) clues as to where he's at, to no avail. Hopefully this will all get sorted for the guy, and he can have a piece of King cake or beignet or something soon and put this whole mess behind him.

NCIS: NEW ORLEANS

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)