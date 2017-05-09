There's an NCIS wedding in the works -- but will it actually happen? Not without a few obstacles thrown in the way.

On Tuesday's episode, the stress of planning their summer nuptials gets the best of McGee (Sean Murray) and Delilah (Margo Harshman), resulting in a trip to the emergency room.

"McGee is getting kind of lost in the little details of things. He's nervous about getting ready for the wedding," Murray tells TVGuide.com. "Delilah's just like, 'Ugh, let's get through it already. Come on.' Not the wedding itself, but just the getting ready of everything -- the invitations, all this stuff. It seems to be piling up in front of McGee, as far as the tasks at hand. And Delilah ends up collapsing and being rushed to the hospital, which of course sends McGee into a complete tailspin. He doesn't know what to do, and it kind of makes him question what matters in life."

It remains to be seen whether the sudden health scare spurs McGee and Delilah to move things up a bit, but Murray promises that the episode will leave McGee-Delilah fans feeling satisfied.

"These last two episodes, I'm really proud of personally. And I'm really looking forward to our fans seeing them," Murray says. "May 9th ends up being a day that all those guys will celebrate."

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

