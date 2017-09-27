NCIS: Los Angeles is back for its action-packed ninth season on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. It moves to its regular time at 9/8c on Oct. 8.

If you can't watch the broadcast premiere, you can watch it and all new episodes of the show on CBS All Access. They'll be online the morning after they air. They're also available from YouTube, Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu and Google Play.

Season 9 will find Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) putting the pieces together after the death of his wife Michelle. He avenged her, but he's still away from the unit when Season 9 picks up. But Callen (Chris O'Donnell) needs him, so his partner is determined to bring him back into the fold. Sam, however, may not want to return; "He's trying to figure out what he really wants to do, and it continues into subsequent episodes as he slowly makes some life choices to move forward in a way that is a little bit of a surprise to Callen," showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told TV Guide.

We'll also meet Shay Mosely (Nia Long), the team's new executive assistant director and impatiently await Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks' (Eric Christian Olsen) wedding.

NCIS: LA will be sandwiched between Jeremy Piven's new techno-drama Wisdom of the Crowd and Madam Secretary on Sunday nights.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.

