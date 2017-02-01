Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

NCIS: Los Angeles star Miguel Ferrer, who died Jan. 19, will be paid tribute on the show in an episode to air in March, CBS announced Wednesday. He died of cancer at age 61.

The CBS drama will memorialize the actor in its March 5 episode with a version of "Knocking on Heaven's Door," sung by Ferrer and played by his band, The Jenerators. There will also be a card at the end of the show paying homage to Ferrer, who played NCIS Assistant Director Owen Granger on the show since 2012.

Ferrer's final appearance will be in the Feb. 19 episode, "Payback," with scenes filmed prior to his passing.

NCIS: LA airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)