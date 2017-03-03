Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Sunday's episode of NCIS: LA finds the team dealing with a very different kind of con artist -- two, to be exact.

When a resident at a retirement home is kidnapped, the investigation leads NCIS to Ginger and Edward O'Boyle, a pair of elderly con artists played by guest stars Debra Jo Rupp and Martin Mull.

In this exclusive sneak peek at "Old Tricks" (get it?), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) finally track down the O'Boyles as they're scoping out their next victims. But unfortunately for Deeks, Edward isn't going to down without a fight. For once, Deeks isn't staring down the barrel off a gun when attempting to take a suspect into custody -- but rather, the bottom of a cane.

We're guessing this is the most excitement these retirees have seen in a long time.

NCIS: LA airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.

