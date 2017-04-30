On a list of "People From Whom You Don't Want to Get a Text Message," someone who recently listened to you admit to a murder is pretty high.

That's the situation Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) finds himself in on Sunday's episode of NCIS: LA, when he gets a text message from Det. Ellen Whiting (Karina Logue), wanting to meet up.

Previously, Deeks confessed to Whiting that he killed his former partner, Boyle, when he suspected that Whiting was on her deathbed after being shot. But she managed to pull through, and when that ominous message comes through, Deeks has no idea whether she remembers his confession, or whether it was lost in her subsequent blackout. But he's about to find out.

NCIS: LA: Granger's gone, but not forgotten

When Deeks meets up with Whiting, she butters him up by accepting responsibility for her role in him almost losing Kensi (Daniela Ruah), but then drops the bomb: she does remember his confession, but she's willing to drop the investigation if Deeks helps her out with another internal affairs investigation, into his former lieutenant, Roger Bates. Deeks knows Bates is shady and agrees to provide Whiting with the information she needs (he doesn't have much of a choice, of course). Apparently there are lots of internal affairs investigations percolating, so Whiting believes that Deeks is one of the only people she can trust. It will be interesting to see what kind of dirt this partnership uncovers.

Elsewhere, Hetty's (Linda Hunt) former brothers-in-arms are back and team up with Kensi, Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) to recover that $40 million of gold that was stolen in the previous episode. Unfortunately, the Vietnam vets' plan to do this is to to put word out on the street about the gold, so they soon find themselves investigating a gang war involving a brutal Chinese mafia, among other organizations.

But in the end, it's Hetty's guys who save the day (and Kensi, Sam and Callen's lives in the process) by going rogue and recovering the gold just as it's about to be transported out of the country. They share a toast with Hetty to pay tribute to Granger, and say they're going to honor his memory by putting the money towards veterans' causes -- and continuing to kill bad guys.

NCIS: LA airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.

