All is finally well again in the world of Densi.

Sunday's episode of NCIS: LA featured a number of sickeningly cute moments between the couple, starting with the early morning revelation that Kensi (Daniela Ruah) is apparently ready to start having sex again after her temporary paralysis ordeal (even though they unfortunately didn't get to seal the deal right then and there, thanks to getting summoned into the office), and ending with Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) reluctantly careening towards a weekend with Kensi's friends Kat, Mindy, Mandy, Tiffany and Tiffany -- which he had secretly planned for her, of course.

In short, all signs are pointing towards an inevitable "proper proposal" from Deeks to Kensi by the end of the season. And the news couldn't be more welcome. As Hetty (Linda Hunt) puts it while sharing a drink with Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and toasting to their stopping a plane hijacking at the end of the hour, there's no two ways about it: the past year has "sucked" for the NCIS: LA crew. A nice bit of meta dialogue from the NCIS: LA writers there, since the cast has dealt with its fair share of hardships both on screen and off this season, between Kensi's near-death experience, the discovery of the mole within their ranks, and the farewell to Granger/death of co-star Miguel Ferrer.

NCIS: LA: Kensi is going undercover with a twist -- literally

If nothing else, fans can rest assured that Kensi and Deeks are well on their way to domestic bliss. Let's hope that their good period lasts a little longer this time than it previously has!

NCIS: LA airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)