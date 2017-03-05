NCIS: LA paid tribute to late star Miguel Ferrer, who died in January, on Sunday's episode.

Rather than killing off Ferrer's character, NCIS Assistant Director Owen Granger, the show's producers opted to give Granger a more open-ended ending. Early in the episode, when Callen (Chris O'Donnell) asks Hetty (Linda Hunt) how Granger's doing in the hospital, she says that it looks like his road to recovery is going to be an arduous one. Callen presses Hetty, asking if there's something else going on with Granger, but she deflects his question.

When Hetty goes to the hospital to see Granger himself, his bed is empty. An alarmed Hetty -- well, as alarmed as Hetty can be -- approaches one of the hospital staffers for answers. (Raise your hand if you assumed, like I did, that the nurse was going to tell Hetty that Granger took a turn for the worst and died off-screen.)

NCIS: LA's Miguel Ferrer dead at 61

The nurse tells Hetty that Granger all of a sudden up and disappeared from his room. He left a note for Hetty, saying he has some "unfinished business" to take care of and trusting that she'll make up a sufficient cover story to tell the rest of the crew.





The end of the episode, as previously announced, featured a cover of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" sung by Ferrer's band, The Jenerators, as well as a title card remembering Ferrer, who passed away from cancer on Jan. 19 at the age of 61.

So I guess that's the last we'll be "seeing" of Granger. Who knows what Hetty's going to tell the other members of the team -- but, like Granger, we're confident that she'll come up with something.

