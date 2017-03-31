Now Playing NCIS: Which Superpowers Would the Cast Like Their Characters to Have?

The characters on NCIS: LA have some pretty incredible talents, from physical prowess to magnificent minds -- some aren't even bad dancers -- but if they could ramp up their skills to the next level, what would that look like?

TVGuide.com caught up with the cast at PaleyFest in Los Angeles earlier this month and posed this question: If your character could have one superpower, what would it be?

Some of the answers may surprise you. One star says they'd just like their character to be happy, while another says the character already has an innate superpower just by being who they are.

With superhero shows being all the rage, is it possible that we'll eventually see the NCIS: LA crew fighting villains whose abilities go beyond those of regular humans? You never know -- and if that happens, you heard it here first.

