This week's episode of NCIS promises to be a big one for Ducky (David McCallum), as he gets an exciting new opportunity from a friend.

In an exclusive sneak peek, we see Ducky delivering a guest lecture, describing how he found the eaten remains of a murder victim inside the stomach of a man he was performing an autopsy on. The photos he shows the class are not anything we would ever applaud, but his class goes wild nonetheless. His question and answer portion actually feels more like the beginning of a feeding frenzy than anything.

If we had to take a guess, this "opportunity" might be a permanent teaching position, either at The University of Edinburgh, where he's currently lecturing, or another school. Given the way he dazzled these students, teaching seems like it would be a snap for him.

But would that take him away from his beloved job on the Naval Criminal Investigative Service? Say it ain't so! Let's hope any potential professorships are offered at a college in D.C so he can multitask!

