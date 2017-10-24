This week's NCIS will see Clayton Reeves' (Duane Henry) demons take center stage.

In the revealing episode, titled "Fake It Til' You Make It," a friend of his gets kidnapped and the former MI6 officer is hesitant to reveal his connection to the victim as it would also unearth another secret -- that he's been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

As the newest member of NCIS, Reeves was not forthcoming about his struggle with addiction out of fear about how he would be perceived by the rest of the team. "He didn't want people to know that he is as vulnerable as he is," Duane Henry tells TV Guide. "And it all gets exposed, the demons and addictions."

Though the experience will be painful for Reeves, it will also allow him to be further integrated now that he's sticking around full-time.

Yes, the newest member of NCIS has kept his struggle with addiction private, but now it looks like everything is out in the open. "This episode will put the nail in the coffin [of him being a full-fledged member of the crew] because that's the only thing holding Reeves back, is his demons," he added, noting that it "will ultimately bring us closer together."

Now that the cat's out of the bag, Henry says he hopes the episode will inspire others who may be experiencing a similar struggle as his character to seek help. "I think it opens up everyone's eyes to addiction. It's something not really spoken about because people aren't ready to talk about it," he explained. "Hopefully, it will spark a few people to want to go out and speak to people. Speak to me. Message me. I'll talk to you."

The episode will also see McGee (Sean Murray) come to terms with an embarrassing childhood photo that resurfaces and gets turned into a meme. "Everyone's got a past. Reeves is fighting his past. So is McGee," Henry said with a laugh. To be fair, everyone has gone through a bad hair phase at some point in their life.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

