NBC is embracing the future and won't be tape-delaying the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

NBC Sports announced on Tuesday that the network will broadcast its Winter Olympic TV programming live across all time zones for the first time ever. The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which is 13 hours ahead of the East Coast and 16 hours ahead of the West Coast.

"Nothing brings America together for two weeks like the Olympics, and that communal experience will now be shared across the country at the same time, both on television and streaming online," said Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production & Programming in a statement. "That means social media won't be ahead of the action in any time zone, and as a result, none of our viewers will have to wait for anything. This is exciting news for the audience, the advertisers, and our affiliates alike."

On most nights, coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET and air live in each time zone. Primetime coverage of the games in all areas will be followed by the local news and then a "Primetime Plus" segment. The primetime coverage will re-air after the "Primtetime Plus" footage airs. In previous years, viewers would have to wait for the primetime footage to air at 8 p.m. in their respective time zones, which put the later time zones in danger of being spoiled by social media before they could watch their favorite events.

The opening ceremony is on Feb. 9, 2018 with the games officially starting on Feb. 8.