

NBC's Will & Grace was a trailblazer when it first aired in 1998 because it was one of the first successful shows to feature a gay principal character in the titular Will (Eric McCormack). It also happened to be very funny, and both virtues were good enough for NBC to greenlight a revival for this season.

But is it still any good? We have our first look at the new series to find out, courtesy of this new trailer that NBC released.

All the main cast is back -- MacCormack, Debra Messing, Shawn Hayes, Megan Mullally -- as you'll see here, as are co-creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. In the clip, McCormack and Messing go extremely meta as they return to NBC and mull over a revival. And as all huge decision should be made on television, they figure it out in a musical number.

