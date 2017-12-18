Soon it will be Sunday Night anywhere.

NBCUniversal announced Monday that starting in the 2018 season, Sunday Night Football will be available to stream on phones via NBC Sports' authenticated mobile apps.

While NBC Sports has streamed America's top-rated show on desktops, tablets and connected TVs for years, it was only available on mobile phones via Verizon apps. But Verizon's stranglehold on mobile streaming is loosening. Last week, Verizon and the NFL announced that games will be available on any carrier via the official NFL Mobile app, the Yahoo Sports app and go90, Verizon-owned apps that are available to customers of all carriers, such as AT&T and Sprint. Now NBC Sports is getting included, too.

No word yet on whether NBC Sports' other NFL package, Thursday Night Football, will be available to stream on mobile phones.

NBC Sports has the Super Bowl this season, which happens on Feb. 4. The mobile streaming deal will not be in effect by then, but it can be streamed via NBC Sports on other platforms.