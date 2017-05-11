Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

The headline is literally in the title, folks. It's time for some great news: NBC has renewed sitcom Great News for a 13-episode second season.

Set in the tumultuous world of television broadcasting, Great News follows a rising producer (Briga Heelan) as she tries to manage her newest intern: her mother (Andrea Martin). Despite the iffy cross-generational premise and NBC's decision to burn two episodes a week this spring -- only six of the 10 have aired thus far -- the Robert Carlock/Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock) scripted comedy has its fans, especially among critics.

The post-Voice timeslot hasn't exactly allowed the show to hold its own against ABC's Tuesday comedy block, but, as always during upfronts season, it's important to remember that Great News is owned by NBC's corporate buddy, Universal Television, which made a pick-up more likely than maybe it would have been otherwise.

With Great News joining the previously renewed The Good Place and Superstore and the upcoming A.P. Bio, NBC has quickly revived a comedy brand that was basically dead just two years ago. Perhaps a rebooted "Comedy Night Done Right" is around the corner?

NBC will announce its full fall schedule on Sunday, May 14.