The good news continues at NBC. The network has ordered its third pilot -- and its first comedy of the season -- to series.

A.P. Bio, a single camera comedy about a down on his luck philosopher teaching high school, joins Jason Katims' Rise and the Anne Heche vehicle For God and Country as the initial pilots picked up to series. A trio of Saturday Night Livevets -- writer Mike O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels -- will produce.

The sitcom stars Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as the reluctant new educator as well as Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Aparna Brielle, Jacob McCarthy and Nick Peine. SNL's Vanessa Bayer guest stars in the pilot.

Howerton's leading role in A.P. Bio will likely raise further questions about his status on Always Sunny. In a March interview with Uproxx's Alan Sepinwall, Howerton said his return to the FXX comedy was "a little complicated," though co-star Kaitlin Olson has managed to work on both Always Sunny and Fox's The Mick.

Expect more series orders for NBC and the other broadcast networks as we get closer to next week's Upfronts presentations.