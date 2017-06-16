NBC News has confirmed that they plan to air Megyn Kelly's Sunday Night interview with controversial radio host and occasional Trump advisor Alex Jones despite protestations from Jones (who leaked his pre-interview with Kelly in an attempt to prove she lied about her intentions) and the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, who don't want NBC to give a platform to someone who has spread conspiracy theories about the 2012 mass shooting in which 26 people, including 20 children, were murdered.

"Despite Alex Jones' efforts to distract from and ultimately prevent the airing of our report, we remain committed to giving viewers context and insight into a controversial and polarizing figure, how he relates to the president of the United States and influences others, and to getting this serious story right," an NBC News spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter after Jones leaked his pre-interview on Thursday night. The network added, "Tune in Sunday."

Megyn Kelly

On Thursday, Jones posted to YouTube a secretly recorded pre-interview phone call with Kelly that was conducted before his sit-down was taped in which Kelly is heard saying, "this is not going to be a contentious, sort of 'gotcha' exchange," and was instead going to focus on Jones as a man. Jones asks if she's doing an investigation into fake news, and she says she's more interested in talking about how the media covered his recent custody case.

But NBC is promoting it as more as an exposé of Jones -- Kelly has said "our goal in sitting down with him was to shine a light, as journalists are supposed to do, on this influential figure and, yes, to discuss the considerable falsehoods he has promoted with near impunity." In portions of the interview released, she challenges him on his statements about Sandy Hook.

Alex Jones Leaks His Interview with Megyn Kelly

"Megyn Kelly waltzed in here to Austin, Texas and told me she wasn't going to talk about Sandy Hook, she wasn't going to talk about Pizzagate [the conspiracy theory advanced by Jones that Democratic Party leaders are child molesters], she wasn't going to talk about Chobani [Jones apologized to the yogurt company for making damaging, untrue statements], she wasn't going to talk about Islamic terror attacks, that she wanted to do a softball profile of Alex Jones," he said in his introduction to the recording. "And when she got here with her crew of intelligence operatives, she did the opposite of what she said. And so I was recording the whole time."

The interview airs Sunday night.