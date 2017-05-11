Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Some fan favorite NBC stars are returning to the network. NBC has ordered its third drama pilot -- Good Girls -- to series, bringing both Mae Whitman (Parenthood) and Retta (Parks and Recreation) back into the fold.

Produced by Scandal's Jenna Bans, Good Girls follows three suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it's time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local supermarket at (toy) gunpoint. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn't take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes) starred alongside Whitman and Retta in the pilot, but NBC announced her role will be recast. The cast also includes Matthew Lillard, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett and Izzy Stannard, plus another NBC fave -- Friday Night Lights' Zach Gilford -- in a guest spot.

On first read, Good Girls seems like a wonderful project with a great cast that might have trouble thriving on broadcast TV. But until then, let's simply revel in the fact that Mae Whitman and Retta are going to together, and on our TVs very soon.

NBC will announce its full fall schedule on Tuesday, May 16.