Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

It's that wonderful time of year when your current shows are wrapping up and the networks send the first looks at their upcoming programs.

This year, NBC is first up to bat. Shortly after unveiling its new fall schedule on Sunday, the network released the first full-length trailers for Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers, starring The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie alum Edie Falco, and for gritty military drama The Brave on Sunday afternoon.

NBC is expected to also release full trailers for the highly-anticipated Will & Grace revival during its upfronts presentation in New York on Monday, May 15.

Here's everything you need to know about NBC's fall TV lineup

Check out the NBC trailers below.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Edie Falco stars as defense attorney Leslie Abramson in the new Dick Wolf anthology series that chronicles the behind-the-scenes politics of a trial that shocked the nation. All of America watched Erik and Lyle Menendez stand trial for the brutal murder of their parents, but the series will take a deeper look at the crime that shocked the nation and delve into what could turn two seemingly innocent children into cold-blooded killers.

The Brave

The Brave is a new military drama from the producers of Homeland. It takes a look at "the heart-pounding journey into the complex world of America's elite undercover military heroes." Mike Vogel leads a team of these heroes into the most dangerous locations in the world to execute missions that no other team would dare.

Will & Grace

Eleven years after the Must-See TV staple ended, Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) are back and more meta than ever. In the first look at this anticipated series, stars McCormack and Messing return to NBC and mull over a revival. And as all huge decision should be made on television, they figure it out in a musical number.