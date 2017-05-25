Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

NBC has pushed back its live production of Bye Bye Birdie a year.

The Jennifer Lopez-led production was originally scheduled to air as a holiday event this year, but it now will air in 2018, Variety reports. The reason for the postponement is to accommodate Lopez's busy schedule, which includes the new NBC reality competition World of Dance and the police drama Shades of Blue. In addition, Lopez also has a popular Las Vegas residency where she performs her biggest hits.

Due to Bye Bye Birdie's delay, NBC won't air a live musical this holiday season. The network will debut Jesus Christ Superstar Live next Easter Sunday and is also working on a live production of Aaron Sorkin's play A Few Good Men.

NBC's version of Bye Bye Birdie will tell the story of two high school teachers, Albert and Rosie (Lopez). When Albert writes a great song, Rosie enlists a student, Conrad Birdie, to perform it. Birdie quickly rises to stardom and brings Albert and Rosie along for the ride. But eight years later, Rosie just wants to return to her regular life.