The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards are probably still pretty fresh in the mind for most awards season aficionados, but it's already time to start thinking about the next cycle of television trophies.

NBC has announced that the 2018 Emmys will air on Monday, Sept. 17th, 2018 at 8/7c live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.

This show will mark the 70th Emmys ceremony and if it's anything like this year's, we should expect to see some more entertaining win reactions, surprising snubs, and of course, more political commentaries from across the aisle. No word yet on who'll host next year's showcase, but since Stephen Colbert was a serviceable enough frontman for the 2017 show, we have to imagine he'll at least be considered for a second turn at the podium next year.