Step Up: High Water, the YouTube Red series based off the popular dance films, has added a new face.

TV Line reports that Naya Rivera will star opposite musician Ne-Yo, in the video-sharing platform's first big-budget original drama series. She is set to play former dancer and school administrator named Collette who has a fierce passion for her students.

The show is expected to be a hip, music-filled spectacle about the talented students of High Water Performing Arts School in Atlanta. Ne-Yo has already signed on to play the school's founder and mentor, Sage Odom. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, the stars of the original film, are co-producing the series.

Step Up: High Water heads to YouTube Red this fall.