Glee alum Naya Rivera was arrested Saturday night after an altercation with her husband, fellow TV and film actor Ryan Dorsey, turned violent.

Rivera was charged with domestic battery after allegedly hitting Dorsey in the head and mouth during a walk outside with their son, Josey, per WSAZ.

The incident occurred in Kanawha County, West Virginia, and authorities were called out to their family home, wherein Dorsey reportedly showed the police video evidence of the incident.. Rivera was detained and released on bond early Sunday morning.

Rivera and Dorsey have been married since 2014, and welcomed their son into the world in 2015.

Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey in late 2016, but the pair called off the split in October of this year, with Rivera telling People, "It is what it is, but I'm glad that my family is together. [It was] a personal decision."