In light of the deadly attack on anti-racism protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend, television shows are likely the last thing on many people's minds.

But at least one show's star is speaking out about how her program is actually more important and relevant after the terrible events that transpired when a domestic terrorist plowed his car into a crowd of people who were protesting a white nationalism rally the University of Virginia, killing one woman and injuring dozens of others.

Insecure star Natasha Rothwell took to Twitter to state her case as to why watching the series' newest episode tonight might be both cathartic for those needing to escape the onslaught of tragic news and help to subvert the diminution of minorities that was on display at the white nationalism rally.

The actress wrote, "It feels weird to ask you to watch Insecure tonight when the country is on fire, but my hope is that you'll tune in and support us because the show dares greatly to promote the humanity of People of Color -- something that is under attack in this country right now. So, tonight if you find yourself needing to take a break from this living nightmare and you want to watch TV as a form of self-care, I hope you choose Insecure ... It would really mean a lot."

Insecure is a comedy created by and starring Issa Rae about the various life experiences of modern black women.

Insecure airs on HBO Sunday evenings at 10:30 ET.