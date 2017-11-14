We have a special announcement from @haydenpanettier and @JonathanJackson...



The new season of #NashvilleCMT premieres Thursday, January 4 on @CMT. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/t7zGl0VPP3 — Nashville on CMT (@NashvilleCMT) November 14, 2017

Nashville's Season 6 premiere will be hitting screens before you know it! The country music drama will return to CMT on Thursday, Jan. 4. Stars Hayden Panettiere and Jonathan Jackson revealed the news in a video posted on Nashville's official Twitter account on Monday.

Season 6 will find Juliette (Panettiere) dealing with the fallout of admitting she stole Maddie's (Lennon Stella) song while the future of Rayna's record label, Highway 65, remains in question.

Nashville premiered on ABC in 2012, but was canceled by the network in 2016. CMT picked up the series, where it's been a stable ratings magnet, even scoring CMT its most-watched original telecast ever.

Last season, Nashville said goodbye to Connie Britton, who starred as Rayna Jaymes since the series' inception. In addition to Panettiere and Jackson, the Nashville cast still includes Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten, Sam Palladio, Maisy Stella and Lennon Stella.