[Spoilers for the return of Nashville follow! Read at your own risk...]

The return of Nashville brought with it two questions. Can the show survive without its leading lady Rayna James (Connie Britton), who was tragically killed off last season? And, OMG who is the father of Scarlett's (Clare Bowen) baby!?!?

There's still time to answer the first question (but so far, it's looking pretty good), but as for the answer to the second...

It's not Gunnar (Sam Palladio)!

Scarlett and Gunnar made the trip to the clinic to get a paternity test and opened up the results in the car, where it read "excluded as biological father." By the process of elimination -- unless Nashville has another twist headed our way -- that would mean that the baby is Damien's (Christian Coulson), the video producer Scarlett hopped in bed with after breaking up with Gunnar in the first half of Season 5.

I mean really, where would the drama be if it was Gunnar's?

"Just remember, whatever it says, we'll deal with it," Gunnar told Scarlett just before reading the results of the test. "It doesn't change anything for us."

And apparently it won't! During the episode's obligatory montage-to-music, Gunnar ran to Scarlett's place to declare that he was all in on getting back together with Scarlett and helping her raise the baby.

Think they can pull it off? Not without major problems, this is Nashville after all.

Nashville airs Thursday nights at 10/9c on CMT.