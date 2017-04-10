CMT is apparently confident that Nashville can continue without Rayna Jaymes: The network has renewed the country music drama for a sixth season, TVGuide.com has learned.

In addition, CMT has set a midseason premiere date for Nashville.The show will return on Thursday, June 1 at 9/8 with the remaining 11 episodes of Season 5.

Season 6 of Nashville, which is scheduled to premiere in early 2018, will be shortened and consist of just 16 episodes, as opposed to a regular full season, which typically consists of 22 or 23 episodes. CMT had no official comment on whether the truncated season will be the show's last.

Nashville: [SPOILER]'s pregnant -- but who's the father?

Nashville has been on hiatus since March 9, after killing off main character Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton). In addition to previously announced cast additions Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday, Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies) will also be joining the show for the back half of Season 5 in the recurring role of Brad Maitland, the charming, narcissistic and extremely wealthy owner of the most successful record label in Nashville.

Check out the video above to get more scoop on what's ahead from executive producer and showrunner Marshall Herskovitz.