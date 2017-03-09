Just when the dust was starting to settle after Rayna Jaymes' death on Nashville, one character got life-altering news. (You didn't think the show would slow down the drama for too long, did you?)

The bombshell in question came at the end of Thursday's episode, when Scarlett (Clare Bowen) realized that -- surprise! -- she's pregnant. The question is, who's the baby daddy: her on-again-off-again boyfriend Gunnar (Sam Palladio), or her music video director/sex marathon partner Damien (Christian Coulson)? It's a toss-up!

This is not a great problem for Scarlett to be dealing with at this juncture, to put it mildly, since she recently told Gunnar she essentially wants to put their relationship on hold while she goes on a sexual walkabout. At the very least, maybe she can get some songs out of her dilemma.

And Scarlett (as well as Nashville viewers) will have to wait a while to see how she proceeds -- the show is on hiatus, and will return for the conclusion of Season 5 on a date TBD.

In the meantime, CMT has released a teaser about what fans can expect from the back half of the season, which you can check out in the video at the top of this article.