Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) might be gone, but the drama is still heating up in the second half of Nashville's Season 5.

Not only will the back episodes introduce Rachel Bilson's and Kaitlin Doubleday's characters, but Scarlett (Clare Bowen) will struggle with figuring out who the father of her child is, Maddie's (Lennon Stella) career is blowing up while her personal life gets complicated and Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) struggles to reclaim her career as she watches Avery (Jonathan Jackson) get uncomfortably close to Hallie (Rhiannon Giddens).

It seems that everyone is in a tailspin after Rayna's death, but she may not be the only one we lose this season. In the closing moments of the trailer, Scarlett and Gunner (Sam Palladio) are staring down the barrel of a gun of an unknown assailant. Considering Scarlett and Gunner are already in a precarious position when it comes to their relationship, this could be the thing that brings them closer together or ends them for good.

There's so much happening with all of your favorite Nashville characters. What are you most looking forward to in the last half of Season 5?

Nashville returns Thursday, June 1 at 9pm ET/PT on CMT