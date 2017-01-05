Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Nashville is getting the Talking Dead treatment with Nashchat, a live after-show that will premiere on CMT's Facebook page via Facebook Live Thursday night at 11 p.m. ET, immediately following the Season 5 premiere on CMT, Deadline reports.

Nashchat will be hosted by country radio personality Amy Brown and will feature interviews with cast and crew, original music and fan call-ins. The first guest will be Chris Carmack, who plays Will Lexington on the show.

During the rest of the week, the Nashchat experience will continue across other social media platforms with exclusive bonus content on CMT's Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.

Nashville moved to CMT this season after being canceled by ABC in May. Its two-hour Season 5 premiere starts Thursday at 9/8c on CMT.