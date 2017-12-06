

The trailer for the final season of CMT's Nashville has all the usual hallmarks of the country-music drama: tears of musicians dissatisfied with their fame, flirty romances between extremely good-looking people and atrocious hair choices (Gunnar, what would make you go with the halfway Flock of Seagulls look?).

But we're here for the latest Nashville supergroup! That's right, Will (Chris Carmack), Avery (Jonathan Jackson) and Gunnar (Sam Palladio) get together to form a band that, frankly, was way too long in the making. This makes us almost as happy as when the show decided it was time to kill off Lamar (Powers Boothe).

Elsewhere in the trailer, Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) is not feeling good about things (again), Gunnar and Scarlett (Clare Bowen) are on the rocks (again), Will is engaging in questionable behavior (again) and Maddie (Lennon Stella) has some big teenage drama (again!).

Nashville returns Thursday, Jan. 4 at 9/8c on CMT.