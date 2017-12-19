Narcos will undergo another major shakeup when the show returns for Season 4, and we now know the new faces set to star.

TV Guide has learned that Ant-Man's Michael Peña and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Diego Luna have been added as series regulars. It's unclear who they will be playing, but we do know that the new season will take place in Mexico and center around the Guadalajara cartel, which shipped heroin and marijuana to the U.S.

This comes after the show transitioned from Pablo Escobar's story in the first two seasons to focus on the Cali Cartel, whose reach extended from Colombia to the United States, in Season 3. While they may have been defeated, the finale also saw Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) — the DEA agent who brought down their empire in addition to Escobar's — expressing doubt over his desire to continue the good fight.

Season 4 of Narcos will arrive sometime in 2018.