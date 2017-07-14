With Pablo Escobar dead, a new drug empire will rise in Narcos Season 3.

Netflix announced Friday that the show will return on Sept. 1 and provided our first look at the Cali Cartel -- the "biggest drug lords you've probably never heard of." Their appearance was foreshadowed at the end of Season 2 when Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) was asked, "How much do you know about the Cali Cartel?"

Now, Peña will spend the new season trying to take down the world's wealthiest drug trafficking circle led by the "boss of bosses," Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), who plans to step away from the business. His brother Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis) is the brains behind their crime ring and Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann) is a secretive hitman who also heads international distribution of their product. Plus, Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote) is in charge of their New York City operation.

With the Cali Cartel's reach extended to two different countries, Peña will have to team up with both Colombian and American forces to bring them down. And unlike Escobar, they prefer to keep their business out of the headlines.

If the cast wasn't already an indication, the trailer proves that Season 3 of Narcos will be very different from its predecessors.

Narcos Season 3 premieres Friday, Sept. 1 on Netflix.