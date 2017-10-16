NBC might be getting itself a new super sleuth if the Nancy Drew TV series they've put into development ever makes it to air.

A previous Nancy Drew series starring Sarah Shahi was considered last year at CBS, but ultimately it never made it past pilot season. Now NBC is partnering with Doubt creators Tony Phelan and Joan Rater to redevelop this potential show, but don't expect it to follow the familiar Nancy Drew storyline or include Shahi, who is set to star in NBC's upcoming Reverie.

The description for CBS' version reads as follows: "When the author of the most famous female teen detective series is thrust into a real-life murder mystery, who does she turn to for help? Her two best friends from childhood, who were the inspiration for all those books, and the women who have a real ax to grind about the way their supposed best friend chose to portray them all those years ago."

A crime-fighting author? Now where have we heard that one before?

With the end of ABC's Castle more than a year in the rearview, the potential audience for a fiction-writer-turned-crimefighter procedural is ripe for the picking. Plus, the fact that this show won't focus on a teenage Nancy Drew makes it a more appealing option for NBC, given that the network tends to stay away from teen-targeted programming.

This series would be a reboot of the original '70s show, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, which ran for three seasons on ABC, starring Pamela Sue Martin, Shaun Cassidy and Parker Stevenson. Since it left the air, several networks have tried to resurrect some version of Nancy Drew on television, to little success.