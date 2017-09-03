Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Days of Our Lives star Nadia Bjorlin welcomed a baby boy on Friday, according to social media posts.

The baby is the second child for Bjorlin and her husband, Grant Turnbull, who have been married since 2015. They have another son, Torin Mathias, who is 16 months old.

The name of their second son has not been released yet; however, Turnbull posted photos on Instagram of mom and baby looking happy and healthy, as well as Torin meeting his new baby brother. "Good start!" Turnbull captioned the adorable photo of the siblings meeting each other for the first time.

Bjorlin has played Chloe Lane on Days of Our Lives since 1999. In addition to her long-running starring role on Days, Bjorlin's other television credits include small and guest-starring roles on shows including 2 Broke Girls, NCIS and Two and a Half Men.

Congratulations to the growing family! Check out their photos here:

7 years today since I moved to America. What a way to celebrate with my wife. What a rockstar you are my love. Welcome to the world. Viggo Sebastian Turnbull. @nadiabjorlin #theviggo A post shared by Grant Turnbull (@grantturnbull85) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT