Gird your B-rated movies, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return is coming back for more funny commentary.

The revival of the cult classic has been renewed for a second season, TV Guide has learned. The big announcement came as breaking news during the show's Thanksgiving marathon. "I can finally afford that rowboat I've had my eye on," Jonah Ray joked in the video.

The series stars Ray as a human named Jonah Heston who is forced to watch cheesy, low-budget movies while mad scientists study his brain. These torturous marathons are accompanied by two funny robots who help him stay sane during the experiment.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return also stars Felicia Day as Kinga Forrester, the daughter of Dr. Clayton Forrester from the original series, and Patton Oswalt as Max, the son of Clayton's former henchman Frank.

No additional details have been released about the new season but you can expect plenty of snark.