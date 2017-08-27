Music's top artists gathered for the annual MTV Video Music Awards for an unforgettable night. The event saw performances by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and Fifth Harmony. Plus, P!nk received the Michael Jackson Video Vangard Award.
See the full list of winners below. Winners are in bold.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
Bruno Mars - "24K Magic"
Alessia Cara - "Scars To Your Beautiful"
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
The Weeknd - "Reminder"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
BEST NEW ARTIST
Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
BEST COLLABORATION
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - "We Don't Talk Anymore"
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - "Broccoli"
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - "Closer"
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - "Feels"
Zayn & Taylor Swift - "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)"
BEST POP
Shawn Mendes - "Treat You Better"
Ed Sheeran - "Shape Of You"
Harry Styles - "Sign Of The Times"
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - "Down"
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - "Chained To The Rhythm"
Miley Cyrus - "Malibu"
BEST HIP HOP
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
Big Sean - "Bounce Back"
Chance the Rapper - "Same Drugs"
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - "Broccoli"
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - "Bad & Boujee"
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne - "I'm The One"
BEST DANCE
Zedd and Alessia Cara - "Stay"
Kygo x Selena Gomez - "It Ain't Me"
Calvin Harris - "My Way"
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ - "Cold Water"
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign - "Gone"
BEST ROCK
Coldplay - "A Head Full Of Dreams"
Fall Out Boy - "Young And Menace"
Twenty One Pilots - "Heavydirtysoul"
Green Day - "Bang Bang"
Foo Fighters - "Run"
BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - "Black SpiderMan"
The Hamilton Mixtape - "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)"
Big Sean - "Light"
Alessia Cara - "Scars To Your Beautiful"
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL"
John Legend - "Surefire"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE." (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)
Imagine Dragons - "Thunder" (Cinematographer: Matthew Wise)
Ed Sheeran - "Castle On The Hill" (Cinematographer: Steve Annis)
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels - "Nobody Speak" (Cinematographer: David Procter)
Halsey - "Now Or Never" (Cinematographer: Kristof Brandl)
BEST DIRECTION
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE." (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - "Chained To The Rhythm" (Director: Mathew Cullen)
Bruno Mars - "24K Magic" (Directors: Cameron Duddy, Bruno Mars)
Alessia Cara - "Scars To Your Beautiful" (Director: Aaron A)
The Weeknd - "Reminder" (Director: Glenn Michael)
BEST ART DIRECTION
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE." (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)
Bruno Mars - "24K Magic" (Production Designer: Alex Delgado)
Katy Perry ft. Migos - "Bon Appetit" (Production Designer: Natalie Groce)
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts" (Production Designer: Damian Fyffe)
The Weeknd - "Reminder" (Production Designers: Lamar C Taylor, Christo Anesti)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE." (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)
A Tribe Called Quest - "Dis Generation" (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty - "iSpy" (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - "Chained To The Rhythm" (Company: MIRADA)
Harry Styles - "Sign Of The Times" (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Kanye West - "Fade" (Choreographers: Teyana Taylor & Guapo)
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj - "Side To Side" (Choreographers: Brian & Scott Nicholson)
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE." (Choreographer: Dave Meyers)
Sia - "The Greatest" (Choreographer: Ryan Heffington)
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - "Down" (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)
BEST EDITING
Future - "Mask Off" (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)
Young Thug - "Wyclef Jean" (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)
Lorde - "Green Light" (Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit)
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - "Closer" (Editor: Jennifer Kennedy)
The Weeknd - "Reminder" (Editor: Red Barbaza)
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Feat. Justin Bieber - "Despacito (Remix)"
Ed Sheeran - "Shape of You"
Shawn Mendes - "There's Nothing Holding Me Back"
Demi Lovato - "Sorry Not Sorry"
DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo - "OMG"
Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane - "Down"
Lil Uzi Vert - "XO Tour Llif3"