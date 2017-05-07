The MTV Movie and TV Awards kicked off tonight with an epic, Broadway-style opening number featuring a Beauty and the Beast musical medley, cultural references galore, and a very controlled fire raging onstage behind host Adam Devine.

Even before the ceremony kicked off, handing out awards in categories like Best Actor, Best Kiss, and Best Villain, a celeb-studded audience was already rocking out to a sing-along led by Devine, with help from Beauty and the Beast actor Josh Gad and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson -- and a sick background beat dropped by none other than the Night King from Game of Thrones (guess they couldn't get Hodor. *Sobbing*.)

Hailee Steinfeld volunteered as tribute when a call went out for a Belle, joining Devine onstage in a fabulous yellow ballgown that she just, y'know, happened to be wearing. There were also plentiful superhero cameos, including Luke Cage (Mike Colter) sporting some fabulous new accessories that he may or may not have nicked from a certain Australian star.

