Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like in 2007

For the first time since MTV started handing out awards for film in 1992, the network is also honoring television's best during Sunday's first annual MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Telecast from Los Angeles and hosted by Workaholics star Adam Devine, the awards feature categories for Best Actor in a Show, an award that isn't separated by gender, as well as Best Reality Competition, Best Host, Best American Story, and more. Other categories, like Best Villain, recognize performances in both TV and film, because apparently there just aren't enough bad dudes to warrant a distinction between big and small screens.

Below you'll find the complete list of winners.

The 8 best moments of the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Movie of the Year

Beauty and the Beast

The Edge of Seventeen

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Show of the Year

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Actor in a Movie

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman, Logan

James McAvoy, Split

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

Best Actor in a Show

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Atlanta Season 2 pushed to 2018

Best Comedic Performance

Adam DeVine, Workaholics

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, Broad City

Lil Rel Howery, Get Out

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Seth Rogen, Sausage Party

Will Arnett, The LEGO Batman Movie

Best Hero

Felicity Jones, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Mike Colter, Marvel's Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Stephen Amell, Arrow

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

Best Villain

Allison Williams, Get Out

Demogorgon, Stranger Things

Jared Leto, Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley, American Horror Story

HBO has four potential Game of Thrones spin-offs in the works

Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, Moonlight

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, Empire

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Documentary

13TH

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Reality Competition

America's Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Voice

Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has a very specific way he wants Jaime to die

Best Host

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Samantha Bee, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Tearjerker

Game of Thrones - Hodor's Death

Grey's Anatomy - Meredith tells her children about Derek's death

Me Before You - Will tells Louisa he can't stay with her

Moonlight - Paula tells Chiron that she loves him

This Is Us - Jack and Randall at karate

Next Generation

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best Duo

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery, Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield, Atlanta

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen, Logan

Josh Gad and Luke Evans, Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

Watch The Defenders meet in brand new trailer

Best American Story

black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Best Fight Against the System

Get Out

Hidden Figures

Loving

Marvel's Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

Best Musical Moment

"Beauty and the Beast" - Ariana Grande and John Legend (Beauty and the Beast)

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake (Trolls)

"How Far I'll Go" - Auli'i Cravalho (Moana)

"City of Stars" - Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (La La Land)

"You Can't Stop the Beat" - Ensemble (Hairspray Live!)

"Be That As It May" - Herizen F. Guardiola (The Get Down)

"You're the One That I Want" - Ensemble (Grease: Live)

Trending:

"Sean Spicer Press Conference" feat. Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live

"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke" - The Late Late Show with James Corden

"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat" - Dr. Phil

"Run The World (Girls)" Channing Tatum and Beyonce - Lip Sync Battle

"Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato" - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction - 23rd Annual SAG Awards

The MTV Movie and TV Awards air Sunday, May 7th at 8/7c on MTV and its network affiliates.