For the first time since MTV started handing out awards for film in 1992, the network is also honoring television's best during Sunday's first annual MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Telecast from Los Angeles and hosted by Workaholics star Adam Devine, the awards feature categories for Best Actor in a Show, an award that isn't separated by gender, as well as Best Reality Competition, Best Host, Best American Story, and more. Other categories, like Best Villain, recognize performances in both TV and film, because apparently there just aren't enough bad dudes to warrant a distinction between big and small screens.
Below you'll find the complete list of winners.
Movie of the Year
Beauty and the Beast
The Edge of Seventeen
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Show of the Year
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Movie
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman, Logan
James McAvoy, Split
Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures
Best Actor in a Show
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Best Comedic Performance
Adam DeVine, Workaholics
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, Broad City
Lil Rel Howery, Get Out
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Seth Rogen, Sausage Party
Will Arnett, The LEGO Batman Movie
Best Hero
Felicity Jones, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Mike Colter, Marvel's Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Stephen Amell, Arrow
Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures
Best Villain
Allison Williams, Get Out
Demogorgon, Stranger Things
Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley, American Horror Story
Best Kiss
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, Moonlight
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, Empire
Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Documentary
13TH
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition
America's Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
Best Host
Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Samantha Bee, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Tearjerker
Game of Thrones - Hodor's Death
Grey's Anatomy - Meredith tells her children about Derek's death
Me Before You - Will tells Louisa he can't stay with her
Moonlight - Paula tells Chiron that she loves him
This Is Us - Jack and Randall at karate
Next Generation
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Duo
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery, Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield, Atlanta
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen, Logan
Josh Gad and Luke Evans, Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Best American Story
black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best Fight Against the System
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Marvel's Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
Best Musical Moment
"Beauty and the Beast" - Ariana Grande and John Legend (Beauty and the Beast)
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake (Trolls)
"How Far I'll Go" - Auli'i Cravalho (Moana)
"City of Stars" - Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (La La Land)
"You Can't Stop the Beat" - Ensemble (Hairspray Live!)
"Be That As It May" - Herizen F. Guardiola (The Get Down)
"You're the One That I Want" - Ensemble (Grease: Live)
The MTV Movie and TV Awards air Sunday, May 7th at 8/7c on MTV and its network affiliates.