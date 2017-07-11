

MTV's newest unscripted series will take on the internet's most notorious nuisance -- trolls.

The network announced on Tuesday that it has greenlit Catfish: Trolls, a 10-episode spin-off of the popular reality series to be hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and Raymond Braun. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will feature the same investigative techniques that made its predecessor so compelling, but instead of unearthing those who seek fake online relationships with fake social media profiles, it will unmask the internet's most notorious (and annoying) keyboard loudmouths.

Plus, MTV also gave the go-ahead for other unscripted shows like Undressed, a dating competition series that has participants stripping down to their underwear, answering questions and completing challenges in an effort to get to know one another. They'll have the option of pushing a "yes" or "no" button to continue the relationship at the end of each half-hour episode. The 16-episode season kicks off Aug. 16 at 11/10c.

MTV will try to fill the void left by Laguna Beach with Siesta Key, a reality show about a group of elite Florida kids heading home for the summer after completing their freshman year of college. It premieres July 31 at 10/9c.

Additional greenlit shows include Rob Dyrdek's Win Big which pits his "party people" against contestants for a shot at $100,000, and Safeword, which has guests teaming up with celebs to play games in front of a live audience.