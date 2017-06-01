MTV is reviving its famed Beach House this summer, Variety reports.

MTV Beach House, which began in 1993 as a music video block and aired in the summer until 2004, will be back in a new form starting June 8. The new MTV Beach House will be a '90s-themed party on the Jersey Shore and will be hosted by Nessa from Girl Code, Cody Christian from Teen Wolf and Chico Bean from Wild 'n Out.

MTV Beach House will air this summer as interstitials between regular programming. Behind-the-scenes bonus content will be available throughout the month of June on MTV, Comedy Central and Spike's digital and social accounts.

On June 8, along with the on-air and digital debuts, MTV will host the MTV Beach House Festival, which will feature musical performances from MisterWives, KYLE and more.

This is not the only '90s/early '00s nostalgia MTV is investing in this summer -- its revived Fear Factor with Ludacris as host premiered last week.