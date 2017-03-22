

Rejoice! In the not-too-distant-future, Mystery Science Theater 3000 will make its long-awaited return to our lives. Netflix has released the first trailer for the new season, which debuts April 14, and it looks like the revival is just as silly as the series that lampoons the best of really terrible B-movies should be.

Initially funded by Kickstarter and now supported by Netflix, the revival stars Jonah Ray as the newest test subject aboard the Satellite of Love, where Felicia Day's Kinga Forrester and Patton Oswalt's TV's Son of TV's Frank force him to watch really bad movies. Hampton Yount and Baron Vaughn will voice Crow T. Robot and Tom Servo, respectively.

The original run of the cult series premiered on a local Minnesota TV station before jumping to Comedy Central and eventually the Sci-Fi Channel (now Syfy). The Kickstarter to bring back MST3K was led by the show's creator and original host Joel Hodgson. It raised more than $5.7 million, surpassing the total raised for the Veronica Mars movie.

New episodes debut Friday, April 14 on Netflix.