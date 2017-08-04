

Mr. Robot, USA's Emmy-winning psychological thriller, returns for its third season on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the show announced Friday in typically convoluted fashion.

The show's Twitter account began tweeting the lyrics to Leonard Cohen's song "Democracy" out of order with certain letters capitalized or replaced with numbers. It was a puzzle, and Mr. Robot's brilliant Reddit obsessives figured it out and unlocked a teaser for Season 3, which shows a Hooverville inside a subway station, Bobby Cannavale (whose bizarre look was also revealed Friday) with some henchmen in dragon masks, and soldiers in Times Square sniffing around an Escalade, set to the Leonard Cohen's solemn incantation with the music removed, just leaving the bleak lyrics that threaten "democracy is coming to the USA."

It's pretty dead-on thematically for Mr. Robot, which is about the computer hacker Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) and his crew fsociety's quest to destroy the corporate state and free the country from the shackles of capitalism.

Season 3 will pick up immediately from the cliff-hanger that ended Season 2 and will explore each character's motivations and the continuing disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), his aggressive alter ego that takes the form of his dead father.

Mr. Robot Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 on USA.