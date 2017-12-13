Mr. Robot's fsociety will be back to dole out more vigilante justice. USA Network has renewed the hacker drama for Season 4, Variety reports.

The techno-thriller centers on a hacker, Elliot (Rami Malek), and his anarchistic alterego, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), whom Elliot is unable to control. After Elliot and the underground hacker group fsociety hack a multi-national corporation, the series explores the fallout from the devastating hack in society and in Elliot's own increasingly complex life as the boundaries between himself and Mr. Robot continue to breakdown.

Slater just scored his third Golden Globe nomination for the part. He previously won in 2016 when the series also took home the Globe for Best Drama Series. Malek won an Emmy for his performance that year as well.

The series will wrap up its third season on Wednesday night and, per Deadline, writers have already assembled to get started on the new season.

Mr. Robot's Season 3 finale airs Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10/9c on USA Network.