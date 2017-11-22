Time: Wednesdays at 10/9c

Channel: USA

Stream Online: Amazon, USA, Vudu or fuboTV (Try for free)

Mr. Robot is a great show that's operating at peak performance in Season 3, but sometimes it feels like you have to be hacker yourself to figure out how to stream it. Here a few different ways you can keep up with the revolutionary schemes of Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek).

First are the subscription-based live streaming options. Your best choices are fuboTV, which includes USA in the channels it offers and has a built-in DVR; Playstation Vue, which has USA in its live and on-demand streaming offerings; and Hulu with Live TV. It's not available on basic Hulu, but USA is part of Hulu's live TV package, which also includes 50 hours of DVR storage.

Then there's the pay-as-you-go tier. You can stream new episodes after they premiere via Amazon Video (Seasons 1 and 2 are included with Prime), iTunes and Vudu.

Finally, you can watch on USAnetwork.com or the USA Network app if you have a cable login.

And here at TV Guide, we highly recommend that you watch! Mr. Robot is a tense techno-thriller driven by excellent performances, contemporary relevance and some of the best visual style on TV. Every frame could be a photograph. So no matter how you watch, we highly recommend catching up before the Season 3 finale on Wednesday, Dec. 13.