Amazon is ready and willing to help you fritter away the last few weeks of summer with an awesome list of new shows and movies to stream.
The Last Ship Season 4 premieres August 20th, and immediately thereafter you'll be able to stream it on Amazon Video. If you're more of a movie buff, there are quite a few awesome options from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure to Ghost.
Amazon Prime
TV
August 2
August 12
August 17
Undercover 1
August 25
August 29
Movies
August 1
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Among Friends
Bad Boys (1983)
Bad Company (1972)
Benny & Joon
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
Box of Moonlight
Breakdown (1997)
Charley One-Eye
Criminal Law
The Dead Zone
Eve's Bayou
Far from Home (1989)
Friends and Lovers
The General's Daughter
Ghost
Hannie Caulder
Harsh Times
High Noon
The Mod Squad
New in Town (2009)
Nulee's Gold
Once Bitten
The Pursuit of D.B Cooper
Save the Last Dance
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
Terry Fator: Live in Concert
Wayne's World 2
August 2
Valkyrie
August 4
Superbad (Unrated)
August 5
The Ticket
August 17
Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe
August 19
My Bloody Valentine
August 20
In Secret
August 27
Florence Foster Jenkins
August 29
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Amazon Video
TV
August 21
The Last Ship (Season 4)
Movies (Rental--Purchase)
August 1
Everything, Everything
August 8
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Amazon Channels
TV
August 1
Daniel Tiger (PBS Kids)
August 6
Ray Donovan (Showtime)
August 7
Vera (Acorn TV)
August 20
Survivor's Remorse (Starz)
August 21
Endeavour(PBS Masterpiece )
Movies
August 1
Saving Private Ryan
Men in Black
Men in Black 2
American Gangster
August 12
Fantastic Beasts (HBO)
August 19
Underworld: Blood Wars (Starz)
August 26
Jackie (HBO)
Whitney: Can I Be Me (Showtime)