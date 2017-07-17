Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

Amazon is ready and willing to help you fritter away the last few weeks of summer with an awesome list of new shows and movies to stream.

The Last Ship Season 4 premieres August 20th, and immediately thereafter you'll be able to stream it on Amazon Video. If you're more of a movie buff, there are quite a few awesome options from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure to Ghost.

Amazon Prime

TV

August 2

Comrade Detective

Lost in Oz

August 12

Tumble Leaf

August 17

Undercover 1

August 25

The Tick

August 29

Victoria

Movies

August 1

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Among Friends

Bad Boys (1983)

Bad Company (1972)

Benny & Joon

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Box of Moonlight

Breakdown (1997)

Charley One-Eye

Criminal Law

The Dead Zone

Eve's Bayou

Far from Home (1989)

Friends and Lovers

The General's Daughter

Ghost

Hannie Caulder

Harsh Times

High Noon

The Mod Squad

New in Town (2009)

Nulee's Gold

Once Bitten

The Pursuit of D.B Cooper

Save the Last Dance

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

Terry Fator: Live in Concert

Wayne's World 2

August 2

Valkyrie

August 4

Superbad (Unrated)

August 5

The Ticket

August 17

Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe

August 19

My Bloody Valentine

August 20

In Secret

August 27

Florence Foster Jenkins

August 29

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Amazon Video

TV

August 21

The Last Ship (Season 4)

Movies (Rental--Purchase)

August 1

Everything, Everything

August 8

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Amazon Channels

TV

August 1

Daniel Tiger (PBS Kids)

August 6

Ray Donovan (Showtime)

August 7

Vera (Acorn TV)

August 20

Survivor's Remorse (Starz)

August 21

Endeavour(PBS Masterpiece )







Movies

August 1

Saving Private Ryan

Men in Black

Men in Black 2

American Gangster

August 12

Fantastic Beasts (HBO)

August 19

Underworld: Blood Wars (Starz)

August 26

Jackie (HBO)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (Showtime)