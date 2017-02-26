Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

While they might not have been nominated for their work in Moonlight, the Best Picture contender's youngest stars -- including Alex Hibbert, Jaden Piner, and Ashton Sanders -- won some serious points with the crowd when they whipped out their dance moves on the red carpet at the Academy Awards Sunday night.

The kiddos were snapped in a candid moment of synchronized dabbing that proved you don't have to be up for an individual shiny prize to have a good time at the Oscars.

Moonlight marks the feature film debut for Hibbert and Piner, but clearly they're ready for a bigger spotlight than the moon might provide already.

Moonlight is nominated for a whopping eight Oscars, including Best Director (for Barry Watkins), Best Supporting Actor (for Mahershala Ali), Best Supporting Actress (for Naomie Harris), and Best Adapted Screenplay.



