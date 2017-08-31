Chicago Justice may have ended, but that doesn't mean its characters can't live on in other shows.

Jon Seda's Antonio Dawson is returning to Chicago P.D. as a series regular in Season 5 and Philip Winchester is bringing back Peter Stone for Law & Order: SVU's new season. Now, it looks likes another Justice character will make their grand return to television.

Monica Barbaro will also revive her character for Chicago P.D. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ASA Anna Valdez will show up in episode four of the new season, titled "Snitch," to help bring down the bad guys. The episode reunites her with Seda for the first time since Justice's cancellation earlier this year.

While details on her return are scarce, we do know that Dawson will make his way back to the Intelligence Unit as part of a new case his old team is working on.

"The suspect that they're going after, they need someone to be a part of [the investigation] that this guy has no idea who he is and has never seen him before, and that turns out to be Antonio," Seda told TV Guide. "From there kind of sparks Antonio's feelings about the old team and what makes him happy, and there'll be some questions as to how he would do it if he were to go back."

Chicago P.D. Mega Buzz: Is Upton About to Find Romance?

Season 5 of Chicago P.D. premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on NBC.