Anna Faris' real-life husband Chris Pratt guest-starred on Thursday's Mom, "Good Karma and the Big Weird," as Nick, a seemingly perfect but actually critically flawed love interest for Faris' Christy. It was the movie star's first sitcom appearance since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015, and even if he just did at as a favor to his wife, it was still a very funny guest spot that captured the couple's considerable chemistry.

It was so good, in fact, that we're going to need more. Especially because the story of Christy and Nick is clearly not over. It basically ended on a cliff-hanger. But that's all we're getting for now. A rep for Mom confirmed that this is Pratt's only episode at this time. So where does Mom go with Chris Pratt from here?

Allison Janney, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, Mom

Let's start at the beginning. Nick is Marjorie's (Mimi Kennedy) nephew. All the ladies at the restaurant are drooling over him, because he's an impossibly handsome and rugged cowboy, but Marjorie, as their sponsor, forbids them all from making a move on him. But Christy disobeys, at Bonnie's (Allison Janney) encouragement, and visits him at the stable where he works. They end up hooking up in the barn. Later, they go on a real date, and things start to get weird when he won't stop making out with her in the restaurant even to order food. He says she's the woman he's going to marry. It quickly becomes clear that Nick's perfect exterior hides a crazy interior. He's obsessed -- he shows up outside of Christy and Bonnie's house in the middle of the night singing a terrible song he wrote for the woman who in his mind is a panty-wearing centaur.

Christy finally comes clean to Marjorie, and Marjorie says that she didn't want Christy to get involved with Nick for her own sake. Nick has lived most of his life "in a facility," and was only recently released.

"He's not dangerous he just...feels things very deeply," says Marjorie.

Christy knows it can't go on, and goes to the stable to break up with him, but he won't let her. "You're such a silly," he tells her. And he's right: when he makes sad puppy dog eyes at her, she says "aw hell, I'm crazy too," and jumps into his arms.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, Mom

It basically ends with a To Be Continued. But Chris Pratt is only scheduled for this episode. He's a busy guy, and it's unlikely he'll be available again any time soon. So it's a pretty weird way to end the episode.

It's possible that CBS is keeping further appearances secret for now, and the thrilling conclusion will come as a surprise. Or maybe the breakup will be explained in the next episode, with Christy telling the story of how Nick had to be committed again because of her.

But the coolest, most creative way to do it would be to make it a multimedia experience. Faris and Pratt could shoot the conclusion themselves as an Instagram story. They wouldn't even have to leave their house.

That's not going to happen, of course. But somehow, someway, we're gonna need some more Chris Pratt.

Mom airs Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)