Miss North Dakota Cara Mund may have taken home the title of Miss America 2018, but it was Miss Texas Margana Wood stole the show with her firm response to a question about the deadly protests in Charlottesville last month.

"Last month, a demonstration of neo-Nazi white supremacists and the KKK in Charlottesville Virginia turned violent and a counter protester was killed. The president said there was shared blame with quote 'very fine people on both sides.' Were there? Tell me yes or no and explain," People's editor-in-chief Jess Cagle asked the contestant.

Wood only had 20 seconds to come up with a clear and concise answer summing up her feelings about the incident which killed 32-year-old anti-fascist protester Heather Heyer, but she was more than up for the challenge.

"I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack," she said. "And I think that President Donald Trump should've made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now."

Here's When Grey's Anatomy, Dancing With the Stars and More ABC Shows Premiere

Her response drew some serious praise from the Twitterverse, with many saying Woods response was more presidential than Trump's.

Miss Texas just gave a stronger answer on White Supremacists than the President of the United States. #MissAmerica — Alexander McCoy (@AlexanderMcCoy4) September 11, 2017

So we can add Miss Texas to the epic list of people who would make a better President #MissAmerica — Megs (@Megs3890) September 11, 2017

Miss Texas is woke AF — Mario Cuomo (@MarioMCC2) September 11, 2017

Young lady, you have raised my hopes for your generation! A truly lovely and intelligent American woman! You will always be a winner! — Marion (@oldwac1) September 11, 2017

I saw a tweet that said "Today was the day Miss Texas became President" 😂 — Jessi (@lovelyjessij) September 11, 2017

However, not everyone was impressed with her answer.

the miss texas video is incredibly weak! raise your standards! of all the voices to elevate! jeeeeeeeez — Laura Snapes (@laurasnapes) September 11, 2017

Please.. she gave a PC answer to win a pageant. Trump was right BOTH sides have terrorists. If you can't see that - your blind. — kelgab7494 (@kelgab7494) September 11, 2017

But even though Wood's blistering 15-second response drew some criticism and she wound up placing fourth, many viewers still think Miss Texas was the real winner of the 2018 Miss America pageant.